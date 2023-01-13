Alba Fyre Match Sees Significant Quarter Hour Bump For WWE NXT

On the November 15 episode of "WWE NXT," Isla Dawn made a surprise appearance and pushed Alba Fyre off a ladder during the Last Woman Standing match for the "NXT" Women's Championship. The incident kick-started a feud between the two fiery stars. After losing to Dawn at the "NXT" Deadline premium live event, Fyre got her rematch on January 3 in an Extreme Resolution bout, emerging victorious. Interestingly, it appears the heated grudge match between the two Scottish-born stars gained significant interest.

According to Wrestlenomics, the gimmick match between Fyre and Dawn notably bumped up "NXT's" quarter-hour rating. In the overall viewing figures, 742,000 people tuned in to watch the Extreme Resolution match, which was 81,000 more than the previous quarter-hour featuring two ad breaks, a promo segment, and the first minute of the Fyre-Dawn battle. Notably, the match itself was the most-watched portion of the show, and drew the most viewers in the all-important 18-49 demographic throughout the broadcast with a 0.18 rating. Additionally, it was highlighted that regarding the last four weeks' composite trend, Fyre and Dawn's showdown added a slight boost to the already successful 9 pm-9.15 pm quarter-hour slot on "NXT."

By contrast, the lowest-viewed portion of the January 3 broadcast was the 7-minute overrun, which featured Grayson Waller hosting "The Grayson Waller Effect" with guest "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker. That particular segment was intended to be the final push for the "NXT" Championship clash between the pair that took place on this week's "New Year's Evil" episode. According to early numbers, Tuesday night's special event averaged 700,000 viewers overall, up 7.2 percent from the previous week, but down 6.3 percent in the 18-49 demo.