Fan Spots Steve Austin Working Fast Food Drive-Thru Window

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin may be setting his sights on yet another WrestleMania appearance this April, but if you're lucky in the meantime, there's a slight chance you might catch him serving you on the go.

On Wednesday, a video of the "Texas Rattlesnake" surfaced on TikTok, showing him simply going about his business while working the drive-thru window at a fast food restaurant, much to the surprise of at least one customer. "Alright so I was pissed I had to take a late lunch today, but look who's serving me my lunch today," said Mike Shinn in the viral clip.

For starters, what in the heck is he even doing there? Something tells us it's not to make ends meet. He seems to be getting a good fight from the drink fountain, which is giving the former WWE Champion more trouble than some of his past opponents. Hopefully, no mudholes were stomped in the Pepsi dispenser after Shinn drove away. Also, what's your guess on how often Austin had to yell "What?!" back at a customer while they were ordering? And good God almighty — just imagine the carnage if Booker T happened to roll up.

Jokes aside, rumors continue to swirl surrounding Austin's possibly getting involved at WrestleMania 39. Following his in-ring return to main event Night One of WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens, he admitted to being "100% healthy" and open to another return this year. Then in November, reports surfaced that he had even been offered another match. And while plenty has changed since, three words always ring true when it comes to professional wrestling: never say never. Apparently, that phrase now also applies to him working the drive-thru at a fast food chain.