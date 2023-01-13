Mercedes Mone Cast In Upcoming Action-Thriller Film

Just over a week after debuting as Mercedes Moné at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, Mercedes Varnado has been cast in her first movie project, "The Collective," from Yale Entertainment. Directed by Tom DeNucci, the cast also includes Paul Ben-Victor, Lucas Till, Ruby Rose, Tyrese Gibson, and Don Johnson.

An exclusive synopsis of the movie's plot shared with Deadline reads, "a group of righteous assassins called The Collective take aim at a highly sophisticated human trafficking ring backed by a network of untouchable billionaires. With their backs against the wall, The Collective has no choice but to put their most important mission in the hands of rookie assassin, Sam Alexander (Till). What he lacks in experience, he makes up for in savvy, grit, and a keen ability to improvise in the most dangerous situations. He is aided on his journey by Hugo (Gibson) and Liam (Johnson), former CIA operatives turned rogue vigilantes. They face off against Daisy (Rose), the cunning general manager of this evil, clandestine organization."

Varnado will be playing Nikita, "the blade wielding company pit-bull and chief of security," who watches the back of Ben-Victor's character, Miro Lindell, the "auctioneer to a seedy underground cabal of billionaires bidding on human lives."

Varnado made her acting debut in 2020 as Koska Reeves in the second season of the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian." After nearly a decade in WWE as Sasha Banks, Varnado walked out of the company along with Trinity Fatu (Naomi in WWE) last May due to creative differences regarding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, which they held at the time.

As Mercedes Moné, Varnado will challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship at NJPW's Battle in the Valley at the San Jose Civic Center on February 18.