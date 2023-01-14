Eric Bischoff Comments On Rumors The Khans Could Buy WWE

Vince McMahon has returned to the WWE board of directors with the intention of selling the company. There are major companies reportedly interested, such as Disney, NBC Universal, FOX, and Amazon, as well as Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Perhaps the most intriguing potential buyers are Shahid and Tony Khan. Tony is the CEO and President of AEW, WWE's most notable United States-based competitor.

Former Executive Director of "WWE SmackDown" Eric Bischoff — who has been critical of Khan's wrestling promotion in the past — commented on the possibility of the Khans purchasing WWE.

"Acquiring WWE is, that's a big, giant move," Bischoff said on the "83 Weeks" podcast. "I don't see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE? ... They may be in the same business, but they don't live and play in the same universe."

What's not in question is whether the Khans have the necessary funds to compete in a bidding war for WWE, which has an estimated value of more than $6 billion. Bischoff said he believes the Khans "have more than enough money" to acquire WWE. In addition to AEW, the Khan family owns the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, the Premier League's Fulham Football Club, and Ring of Honor.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.