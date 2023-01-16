WWE Raw Preview (1/16): Bobby Lashley To Appear Following His Return, The Judgment Day's Next Move

You can find Bobby Lashley on "WWE Raw" tonight looking to resolve unfinished business after making his return last week. "The All Mighty" hadn't been seen since the December 12 episode of "Raw" when he was fired for laying his hands on a referee and WWE Official Adam Pearce; that decision was altered to be just a suspension the following day. Following weeks of inactivity, the two-time WWE Champion made his comeback by attacking WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. After momentarily glancing at the U.S. Title he previously held as it rested on the canvas, Lashley declared himself for the men's Royal Rumble match. Notably, MVP also offered "The All Mighty" the opportunity to reassemble The Hurt Business upon arriving back on the scene. Lashley may now be willing to open talks with his former manager while he seemingly pursues both recapturing the United States Championship and main eventing WrestleMania.

After overcoming four teams in a No.1 contender's tag team turmoil match seven nights ago, The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Finn Bálor, and Damian Priest will be in the house tonight as we learn what's next for the faction. After Bálor was removed from the match in the latter stages due to a rib injury, Mysterio stepped in. He and Priest then conquered Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to set up a title clash with The Usos. Their focus will presumably turn to The Bloodline as they gear up to challenge Jimmy and Jey Uso solely for the "Raw" Tag Team Championship in the coming weeks.

With the 2023 Royal Rumble rapidly approaching on the calendar, we will likely hear of more entrants throwing their hats in the ring as a part of both men's and women's Rumbles. Additionally, "Raw" will celebrate its 30th anniversary next Monday night, so further details about that show are expected to be announced.