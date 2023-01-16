Mercedes Mone Files For Another New Trademark

Mercedes Mone — formerly known in WWE as Sasha Banks — returned to pro wrestling on January 4 making her debut in NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to confront and soon after attack IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI. That night inside the Tokyo Dome, Mone introduced herself as "The CEO," and it appears she will now make sure that nickname legally belongs to her moving forward.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Mone has applied for the word mark "The CEO." The term, which was requested under Soulando Inc. on January 11, 2023, with the "Gimmick Attorney" Michael E. Dockins listed as the Attorney of Record, is a clear play on "The Boss" nickname the five-time "Raw" Women's Champion used during her tenure with WWE.

Prior to her debut NJPW appearance, Mone applied for several character-related trademarks under her Soulnado Inc. company, which left fans wondering what was coming next for her after her exit from WWE; Mone walked out of the company with Trinity "Naomi" Fatu in May 2022 following creative differences behind the scenes.

Mone is now set to challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship at NJPW's Battle in the Valley pay-per-view in San Jose on February 18; the event is now sold out following that match announcement. It will be the first time "The CEO" has wrestled an official bout since she and Naomi successfully retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Natalya and Shayna Baszler at a WWE house show on May 15, 2022.