Matt Riddle Makes First Post-Rehab Public Appearance At Awards Ceremony

Tonight's edition of "WWE Raw" will mark the end of the six-week period that WWE said would be required for Matt Riddle's storyline injury recovery while he reportedly participated in an inpatient drug rehab program. Sure enough, he appeared in public for the first time since his hiatus over the weekend. According to both a regular post (since deleted) and some Stories posts (still up as of this writing but set to expire late Monday night) on the account belonging to his girlfriend, adult film performer Misha Montana, he was her date at the XBiz Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The deleted photo has also been reposted by a Riddle fan account on Instagram.

In the deleted post, Montana wrote "Sorry kids, mom and dad are home," also adding a plug for the jeweler who provided the jewelry she's wearing in the photo. In her Stories posts, which you can watch a screen recording of, she shared a video from her table of her name being announced for the award she was nominated for, a video of her and Riddle posing in their hotel room that was substantively the same as the deleted photo, and a screenshot of the reposting of the photo from the Riddle fan account.

Riddle has been off TV since being attacked by Solo Sikoa on the December 5 episode of "Raw." As alluded to above, it was reported a week later that he had been sent to rehab by WWE that week for failing at least two drug tests. Outside of a pointed post on both of his social media accounts on December 21, he had been quiet while he was out, returning home late last week and tweeting a photo with his kids.