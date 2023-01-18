AEW Dynamite Preview (1/18): Two Championship Matches, Bryan Danielson Vs. Bandido, More

While the wrestling community bands together to mourn the tragic passing of former ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe, All Elite Wrestling will seek to provide a momentary distraction with tonight's edition of "AEW Dynamite" in Fresno, California.

Bryan Danielson is currently on a crusade to defeat every opponent put in his way in the next several weeks to become No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship. If successful, he'll earn a shot at AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman in a 60-minute Ironman match at Revolution on March 5. Last week, Danielson managed to overcome the talented Konosuke Takeshita, but this week, "The American Dragon" draws the former ROH World Champion Bandido. MJF is sure to be closely watching what transpires.

Two high-stakes title matches are also on the card tonight. Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Jay Lethal, while New Japan Pro-Wrestling's KUSHIDA will answer Darby Allin's TNT Championship open challenge. In addition, The Young Bucks take on Top Flight one week after successfully recapturing the AEW World Trios Championship with Kenny Omega. Also, Jake Hager of the Jericho Appreciation Society — and his purple hat — will collide with Ricky Starks, and Willow Nightingale will go one-on-one with Toni Storm.

Lastly, "Hangman" Adam Page will speak with Renee Paquette following his triumphant return to the ring last week. The former AEW World Champion, who was inadvertently sidelined several weeks ago by Paquette's real-life husband Jon Moxley, exacted his revenge after delivering a Buckshot Lariat that seemingly knocked Moxley out in turn.