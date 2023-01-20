RJ City Predicts Rookie AEW Star Will Become 'Scary Good'

AEW has a loaded talent roster right now, and a real range of experience throughout, with well-traveled veterans like Bryan Danielson sharing space with up-and-coming rookies such as Satnam Singh. The former NBA player received lots of TV time in 2022 alongside Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and more recently Jeff Jarrett, but not a lot is known about him as an in-ring wrestler. Despite the fact Singh has yet to compete in a singles match, RJ City recently told the "Comedy Store" podcast that "he's fantastic," especially for someone at such a young age and experience level.

"He gets it and Sonjay works with him, QT works with him and they train at the factory, but Sonjay has obviously taken him under his wing, and then you add Jarrett into the mix he's going to be scary good," he said. "I think once he starts wrestling a lot will change because I don't think we've seen somebody be that big and be that athletic." There have been many giants in pro wrestling, with varying degrees of success. However, Singh is putting in the work behind the scenes, which RJ thinks is "terrifying" due to how good that could make him down the line.

"Sometimes, especially with giant guys, they bring them and say, 'just be big,' and they don't get it, Satnam is there and learning and he's a guy who's so big he doesn't need to put the effort in, but he is," he said. "He does remind me if you've ever gone back and seen young Andre in Japan ... you're like, 'I had no idea he did this,' he, I feel like, is on that level."

