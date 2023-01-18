Afa Jr. Believes The Bloodline Is Extension Of 90's WWE Team

It's no secret that it's a good time to be a member of the Anoa'i/Fatu family at the moment, largely thanks to the domination of WWE currently by members of The Bloodline, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. It's a much different period than it was for Afa Anoa'i Jr. during his run in WWE, which ran from 2007-2009, under the name Manu.

Overall though, Afa Jr. is pretty happy with how things are going, telling Busted Open Radio that the current Bloodline story feels like how things were in the 90s, only a tad bit bigger.

"This whole Bloodline thing that's going on, we've always been at that level," Afa Jr. said. "Throughout the years, back to the Peter Maivia days, and then my father, Afa, and Sika, and then to Yokozuna, and then to The Rock, and now Roman, we've always been up there. But to have it come full circle, it's like the 1990s all over again, when The Headshrinkers and Yokozuna were running it. But it's so much stronger now, with all the eyes and the attention it's getting."

Fans may also be seeing Afa Jr. on WWE TV real soon, as the promotion has been advertising "every generation of The Bloodline" for the upcoming "Raw XXX" episode this Monday night. When asked whether he would be appearing or not, however, Afa Jr. decided to play it cryptic, quoting an old tagline of WWE's.

"Anything can happen in the World Wrestling Federation," Afa Jr. said.

