Nick Khan Addresses Vince McMahon's Return To WWE

WWE is going through a whirlwind of changes right in front of everyone's eyes, with the company welcoming back Vince McMahon as the Executive Chairman of the Board and wishing Stephanie McMahon all the best as she resigns as CO-CEO of the company. This move leaves Nick Khan as the sole CEO of WWE despite Vince returning, with Triple H also maintaining his role as Chief Content Officer. Seemingly every day however WWE has announced changes within the company and to its shareholders, with the latest being two departures in the communications department. Despite the ongoing changes, WWE has been silent to the public until today. Nick Khan officially became the first WWE board member to make public comments about the return of Vince McMahon and the pending sale of WWE, creating some fascinating headlines with his comments. Not only did he defend the comeback of the 40-year WWE boss, but Khan also mentioned why it wasn't "insane" to hear about his return given how well he knows the 77-year-old despite all the investigations he's been under.

"When you're on the inside you sort of see things that might be coming and know what might be coming, my thought has always been there's only one boss at WWE and it ain't me," Khan said during an interview with The Bill Simmons Podcast. "Vince is obviously the founder, and creator of the company, he's also the controlling shareholder. That's not a work term, that's a legal term of art. I think it was always my point of view, Stephanie's point of view at some point he would come back.

"I was surprised in the moment [that Vince retired] but once I thought about it for a couple of days, it made sense to me. I wouldn't say it caught me off guard because again, we were on the inside sort of feeling a bit of the pressure that was going on so it certainly seemed again, the right thing at the right time."