Eric Bischoff Questions If There's Tension Between Stephanie And Vince McMahon

The McMahon family has made big waves in the wrestling world as of late after WWE announced that Vince McMahon had come out of "retirement" and had reinstated himself on the Board of Directors in part to explore a possible sale of the company. Not even a week later, Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her role as Co-CEO of the company, leaving many to question if this had anything to do with Vince's return. Eric Bischoff seems to think this could indeed be the case and has caused issues between the father-daughter duo.

"The fact that she resigned, there's one of two things I guess that are going on there, maybe more, that are kind of obvious to me," Bischoff said on his podcast, "83 Weeks." "One is there is tension between Stephanie and Vince. Not only did Stephanie vote against bringing Vince back – her father – but as soon as he did come back, she resigned. That suggests perhaps that in the view of things, there's heat there between Vince and Stephanie. I wonder what's going to happen to Paul. Is he next? We don't know."

Vince announced his exit from WWE in July following allegations of sexual misconduct and subsequent hush money payments he had made. While there is uncertainty as to whether or not Vince could make a return to his previous post as head of creative, talent was reassured during a recent meeting that this will not be a concern for the near future.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.