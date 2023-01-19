Konnan Believes Top AEW Act Has Gotten Kind Of Stale

Konnan is hardly one to shy away from telling you how he sees it, and on the latest episode of his podcast "Keepin" It 100," he certainly didn't parse his words when it comes to the current state of the Young Bucks in AEW.

"The Young Bucks are good for the dressing room because they're easily approachable," Konnan said during a question-and-answer section of the show. "They like to help people. They're just good people to have. They're certain people you want to have in your locker room. They always give good matches. They don't care about losing or winning [because] they just want to entertain the people. They're just good to have any way you cut it. The problem is they kind of have gotten stale. They need to kickstart their s*** because they're entertaining."

The Young Bucks have been a staple on AEW programming since the company's inception and currently hold the World Trios Championships with Kenny Omega after defeating Death Triangle in a Best-of-Seven series. However, prior to their match against Top Flight on last night's "AEW Dynamite," they also haven't had a tag team bout on their own since July 13 when they lost the AEW World Tag Team Titles to Swerve In Our Glory.

Konnan currently serves as the booker for AAA in Mexico and has collaborated with The Young Bucks on a few occasions over the past few years. Matt and Nick Jackson previously held the AAA World Tag Team Championships after dethroning Penta El Cero Miedo and Rey Fenix at Rey de Reyes 2019.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Keepin' It 100" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.