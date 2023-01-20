Behind-The-Scenes WWE SmackDown News On The Street Profits

"WWE SmackDown" comes to us live tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as we get ever closer to the Royal Rumble, but don't be surprised if some familiar faces from "WWE Raw" pop by as well. Fightful report that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, The Street Profits, are in Detroit this evening for the "SmackDown" tapings. That said, Fightful does note that WWE typically has "Raw" stars work the post-show dark matches fairly regularly.

In the ring, it's been a mixed bag for Ford and Dawkins. While they're coming off a recent win over the reuniting Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, The Street Profits seem to be falling further and further down the pecking order with regards to the WWE Tag Team Championships. On the January 9 edition of "Raw," they fell just short of securing a shot at Jimmy and Jey Uso by failing to win the five-team Tag Team Turmoil Number One Contender's match for the "Raw" Tag Team Championships. A week prior, they were on the losing end again when The Usos and Sami Zayn teamed up to defeat Ford, Dawkins, and Kevin Owens.

Yet the Royal Rumble only being one week away serves as a reminder that we're on the Road to WrestleMania, when anything can happen. In other words, there's still time for Ford and Dawkins to turn things around. After all they are no strangers to gold, with their reigns as "Raw," "SmackDown," and "NXT" Tag Team Champions making them the second-ever triple crown tag champs in WWE history.