Former Universal Champion And Others Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe During WWE SmackDown

Following the tragic death of Jay Briscoe in a car accident that also caused serious injuries to his two daughters, there has been an outpouring of love and support from the professional wrestling world. Wrestlers from just about every major promotion have paid tribute to the multi-time champion and tag team specialist.

For instance, despite WarnerMedia blocking AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan's attempt to memorialize the 13-time Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion on television, many of Briscoe's friends and former colleagues in AEW such as Bryan Danielson and the Young Bucks wore black armbands on "AEW Dynamite" in his honor. Impact Wrestling, New Japan, and Pro Wrestling NOAH also dedicated air time to remember the late performer.

He and his brother Mark were never employed by WWE (although it was discussed), but WWE also paid its respects to Briscoe on the air this week on "WWE NXT" and "SmackDown." During the broadcasts, the announce teams shared the heartbreaking news and some of Briscoe's former rivals wore black armbands in tribute.

#DemBoysForever Love you Jay, Love you Briscoes Please help the Pugh family if you canhttps://t.co/2D7dPsONU6 pic.twitter.com/weZjgOU91G — Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) January 21, 2023

In the opening round of the "SmackDown" Tag Team Title Tournament, the Viking Raiders and Valhalla showed their support for the fallen wrestler with armbands that had "Dem Boys" on them in their match against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Erik and Ivar, who were formerly known as War Machine prior to their WWE days, went to war against the Briscoe's on numerous occasions in ROH.

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens also sported a "Jay" armband as he delivered a Stunner to Roman Reigns. Earlier in the week, Owens shared an extremely heart-warming post on Twitter that recounted Briscoe's dedication to his family and called Jay and Mark "pillars of my own career."