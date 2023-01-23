Karrion Kross Discusses Backstage Feeling Following Vince McMahon's WWE Return

Vince McMahon's return to WWE's board of directors has got everyone involved in pro wrestling talking, including the talent, as he seemingly prepares to sell the company.

WWE star Karrion Kross admitted to "Express News" that it is tough to ignore the news surrounding the company. "It's in my news feeds, it's everywhere. It's inescapable at this point."

There have been reports of concern and worry from those backstage due to the impact McMahon's return could have, especially if he gets involved with the creative department again. It was stressed in a recent talent meeting that Paul "Triple H" Levesque will stay in charge of creative, but McMahon has reportedly been passing on notes already.

Despite that, Kross believes that "no one is concerned or afraid for their job" in the WWE locker room.

"All of us are ready to adapt," he said. "I think everyone's just taking it day by day to see where everything lands, and we're all trying to remain optimistic."

Kross was one of many people that WWE released back in 2021, which is why many fans are concerned for the wrestlers brought back during McMahon's retirement. The former "WWE NXT" Champion believes that getting cut from the company "served a greater purpose" for him as it allowed him to become mentally healthier.

"I had to live through something where I had to make a very, very big change and adapt very quickly," he said. "You know when you go through something that's very difficult in life, you're going to see whether you can get through it or not. And we did very well."

Since his return, Kross has been a part of "WWE SmackDown" and had a major storyline with Drew McIntyre, and he has recently begun a program with Rey Mysterio.