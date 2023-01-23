Ricochet Addresses Wrestlers Criticizing Each Others' Styles

Given the craziness that's already occurred during the early part of 2023, it's easy to overlook some stories that recently stirred debate in the wrestling industry. For example, back in November 2022, Braun Strowman appeared to disparage high-flying wrestlers, causing performers both in and out of WWE to respond negatively to his remarks.

Coincidentally, Strowman has been heavily associated with Ricochet on WWE television recently. Despite Strowman's aforementioned comments, however, Ricochet has been largely positive toward his onscreen partner, defending him in several interviews. With that in mind, it will come as no surprise to learn that he's defended Strowman once again, this time in an interview with Digital Spy.

According to Ricochet, the perceived backstage reaction to Strowman's comments has been blown out of proportion. "I think that the internet talks more about it than the wrestlers do," Ricochet said. "I think the internet cares more about it than the wrestlers do."

So, what do the wrestlers care or talk about backstage if not for their respective styles? According to Ricochet, the locker room is far more concerned about producing strong TV for the fans, rather than worrying about how they do so. "For the most part, everybody backstage, they just want to make something together," Ricochet said. "They want to make a work of art for you guys. I don't think anyone really cares about the styles of anyone else. So, if you're really hearing it, it's usually from more of the internet speakers than it actually is the locker room."