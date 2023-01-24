WWE Legend Sought To Look After Bray Wyatt Following WrestleMania Match

The Undertaker defeated Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, with some fans believing that should have been a passing of the torch moment from Undertaker to Wyatt. With the two interacting last night on "WWE Raw" when Undertaker helped Wyatt nail LA Knight with a Sister Abigail, WrestleVotes tweeted out: "Feels like a good time to tweet this, following their match at WrestleMania 31 Undertaker told Vince in the post match embrace to "take care of him" in reference to Bray. Regardless of what happen in the interim, Taker has always been a huge Wyatt supporter. It showed just now." Some believe this to finally be the passing of the torch that arguably should have happened nearly eight years ago.

Following his WrestleMania loss to 'Taker, Wyatt would eventually win the "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team Championship once, the WWE Championship once, and the Universal Championship on two occasions under Vince McMahon. However, in summer 2021 — after not being seen onscreen for months — Wyatt was released by the still McMahon-controlled WWE. The "Eater of Worlds" eventually returned to the company at Extreme Rules 2022, not even three months after Triple H took over WWE creative following McMahon's abdication of the role.

Since returning, Wyatt has entered a feud with Knight, which will see the two men wrestle for the first time ever at the Royal Rumble this Saturday in a Pitch Black match. Wyatt has also been entangled with Uncle Howdy — a mysterious character who has appeared and nailed Wyatt with a Sister Abigail on "SmackDown" in recent weeks.