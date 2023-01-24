Roxanne Perez Speaks On Her Memories Of Jay Briscoe

Jay Briscoe passed away last week after a multi-vehicle crash in Delaware that left his daughters with serious injuries. Since his passing, The Briscoe family has received much love and support from the pro wrestling community, including stars from various promotions around the world. Current "WWE NXT" Women's Champion and former Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Roxanne Perez recalled being around Jay during her brief tenure in ROH.

"I never really got to sit down and have too many conversations with them," Perez said on "Faction 919." "As soon as they walked into the room, you just – you just feel their energy and it just kind of like, uplifted you ... His energy was infectious and they were just always so sweet ... I walked into Ring of Honor just so scared. I was – I had never been in a big promotion before. It was my first time. I didn't know too many people and he introduced himself to me right away, told me, 'Welcome,' and so, yeah. He – I've heard so many stories about him and he was such a great dad and great person."

At ROH's final pay-per-view prior to going on a self-imposed hiatus for nearly four months, Perez, then known as Rok-C, retained her ROH Women's World Championship on the same night The Briscoes were able to regain the ROH World Tag Team Championship. Final Battle 2021 remains one of the few times the wrestlers were on the same card together.

Meanwhile, Jay's brother, Mark Briscoe, will take on Jay Lethal on Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite" in Mark's first match under the AEW banner.