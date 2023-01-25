Kip Sabian Lays Out Inevitable AEW Feud To Come

Tapping into real-life relationships is something that has become commonplace in the pro wrestling world in recent times, and seeing couples feud against each other is something fans always tend to connect with.

Edge and Beth Phoenix competing against The Miz and Maryse is an example of that, and Kip Sabian believes that one of those storylines could be coming to AEW in the future with him and Penelope Ford against Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo.

In a recent conversation with "Captain's Corner," Sabian said that he would be interested in such a storyline. "Of course, why wouldn't we?" One reason he believes that it could work in the future is simply due to the characters that the current Jericho Appreciation Society members are playing right now.

"Let's be brutally honest, they are basically doing the characters that we did prior to my injury," Sabian said. This is a sentiment that Ford agreed with as she claimed that it's a "carbon copy" of what they used to do. The duo was focused on their relationship and over the top with their romance at the start of their run, which even included them having a wedding segment on "AEW Dynamite."

"Of course, there's room for it. But it depends whether they want the heat, whether they want the smoke, you know what I mean," Sabian questioned.

He and Guevara do have a history together as they competed against each other in the first-ever match in AEW's history, and made an interesting point. "Technically, Sammy never beat me, but I beat him ... nobody's going to take that from me, I'm going to die on that hill."

