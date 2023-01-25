Carmelo Hayes Set For Big Stipulation Match At WWE NXT Vegenance Day

A new match for the upcoming "WWE NXT" premium live event, Vengeance Day was announced during the January 24 episode of "NXT." Carmelo Hayes is set to face Apollo Crews in a best two-out-of-three falls match.

The last time the two faced each other in the ring was on the January 17 episode of "NXT," when Crews and Axiom defeated Hayes and Trick Williams. Their first "NXT" singles match was earlier this month, on the January 3 episode, and it was Hayes who won the match.

As noted, Crews made his return to "NXT" on the June 7, 2022 episode. So far during his return, the former Intercontinental Champion has feuded with Grayson Waller and faced Breakker for the "NXT" Championship last December at the "NXT" Deadline event.

Hayes made his "NXT" debut in June 2021 against former "NXT" star and New Japan Pro-Wrestling star KUSHIDA. Since then, Hayes has held the "NXT" North American Championship twice and won the "NXT" Cruiserweight Championship.

Other matches set for Vengeance Day include "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez defending her title in a three-way match against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker defending his title against Grayson Waller in a steel cage match, and "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee defending his title against Dijak.

Also, "NXT" Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) will be defending their titles against Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang), Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson), and another team to be determined. Vengeance Day is set for Saturday, February 4.

