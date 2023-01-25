Chris Jericho Reveals What It Would Take For Him To Consider Retiring

AEW star Chris Jericho has been wrestling for over 30 years and is still performing at a high level. It doesn't look as though "The Ocho" will be hanging up his boots anytime soon, but the veteran performer has begun thinking about a time in the future when he will retire from in-ring action. Appearing on "WTF with Marc Maron," Jericho shared what would need to happen in order for him to step back from professional wrestling.

"People say, 'Well, how much longer are you going to do this?'" Jericho said. "I could end tomorrow. I could end five years from now, or who cares? Sting is 63 and still doing great stuff. So who knows, man? To me, as long as you can still compete at a high level — like I have a high standard for myself. If I went out there and two, three, four times in a row I felt like, 'Oof, I'm starting to f***ing phone this in,' I would quit."

However, Jericho made it clear that he doesn't plan on phoning things in at any point in the near future. The Fozzy frontman compared himself to Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones, who is still going strong at 79 years old, and stated that he will still be able to play music, act, and host his podcast once he wraps up his in-ring career.

Jericho is scheduled to compete in tag team action on tonight's "AEW Dynamite," partnering with Jericho Appreciation Society ally Sammy Guevara against Ricky Starks and Action Andretti. Both Starks and Andretti have been embroiled in a feud against Jericho and his lackeys in recent weeks, with both scoring victories in singles action against "The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla."