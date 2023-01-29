Kip Sabian Calls AEW Tag Team 'One Of The Most Underrated'

One of the signature components of AEW programming is the emphasis on tag team wrestling and the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Teams such as The Young Bucks, FTR, the Lucha Brothers, Swerve in our Glory, and others have found success in AEW. However, other teams such as The Butcher and The Blade have not reached the same heights.

AEW star Kip Sabian recently revealed his thoughts on The Butcher and The Blade and explained why he thinks of them so highly.

"Those guys are legitimately two of, talking of underrated, those guys are easily one of the most underrated teams," Sabian said on "Captain's Corner." "They're just so versatile. It's whatever they need to do. They're literally just the perfect team and they both look so freaking fit. ... [The Butcher] is also one of the coolest dudes I've ever met. Yeah, both of them are. They're great."

The Butcher and The Blade have been with AEW since 2019 and have racked up televised victories against teams such as Death Triangle and Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall. The Butcher and The Blade have had two chances to walk away with the AEW World Tag Team Championships, but they were unsuccessful both times. Their most recent tag title match came on the September 30, 2022, edition of "AEW Rampage," as they were defeated by The Acclaimed in a triple threat match also involving Private Party. The Butcher and The Blade most recently wrestled on the January 23 edition of "AEW Dark: Elevation," defeating Richie Slade and David McCallion.