SmackDown Commentator Makes Pitch For Movie About The Bloodline

Fractures in The Bloodline were on display on the recent "Raw Is XXX" show when Sami Zayn was put on trial by Roman Reigns, which created a tense opening segment filled with drama. Paul Heyman provided evidence against the "Honorary Uce," and that led to Reigns initially asking Solo Sikoa to take out Zayn. However, Jey Uso came to the rescue and provided counter-evidence, which ultimately saved Zayn.

The segment showcased brilliant acting by everyone involved. Such performances have been a key factor throughout the layered storyline, as promos and backstage segments have been the driving force. That's something "WWE SmackDown" commentator Wade Barrett highlighted when he got the chance to watch the show.

Barrett tweeted: "Watching the opening Bloodline segment from last night's #RawXXX (side note: the west coast tape delay SUCKS!). I could watch a full feature-length movie with those six characters. Setting new industry standards for chops & drama. #WWERAW"

Reigns ended up giving Zayn another chance and demanded he step up that night, which he did. Zayn replaced the injured Jimmy Uso (in storyline) and partnered with Jey to help retain the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day. However, the "Tribal Chief" made it clear he doesn't want to see Zayn this Friday on "WWE SmackDown" and that his biggest test would be coming on Saturday at the Royal Rumble premium live event.