AEW Jay Briscoe Tribute Show Now Available For Free Online

The day after Jay Briscoe's tragic passing, AEW was denied the opportunity to present a tribute show on "AEW Dynamite," reportedly due to restrictions put in place by Warner Bros Discovery. The network would not allow such an event to broadcast because of past homophobic Tweets by Briscoe, even though the late wrestler apologized and made every effort to repair the damage with the LGBTQ+ community. Despite this obstacle, AEW still filmed a memorial show for Briscoe under the ROH banner, the promotion in which he became a record-setting 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion with his brother Mark. The emotional celebration of Briscoe's life is now available to watch for free.

The "Jay Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life" video was uploaded to ROH's YouTube channel earlier today. The event was also uploaded to ROH's Honor Club streaming service. The show, which is just over three hours long, features several matches and some touching tributes from the AEW roster. Memorable bouts from the Briscoes' career in ROH are also highlighted, including their battle with The Kings of Wrestling (Chris Hero and Claudio Castagnoli) at Final Battle 2006. A recap of the matches and in-ring segments filmed for the tribute show can be found at this link.

Earlier this week, Tony Khan revealed that WBD's Briscoe-related restrictions had been lifted. As a result, Mark Briscoe would debut for AEW against Jay Lethal as a celebration of Jay's birthday. That bout headlined "Dynamite" last night, and saw Mark pick up the victory after using Jay's finishing move, the Jay Driller. The AEW roster came out on stage following the match as a "Jay Briscoe 1984-2023" graphic appeared on the screen.