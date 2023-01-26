Konnan Believes That This Pending Free Agent Would 'Get Lost In The Shuffle' In AEW

With "Switchblade" Jay White's New Japan Pro-Wrestling contract reportedly coming to an end in the near future, a great deal of speculation has surfaced regarding where the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion could end up next. One of the potential destinations is AEW, but not everyone believes that would be the right move for White. AAA executive and wrestling personality Konnan shared his thoughts on the matter on the most recent episode of "K100."

"I saw Jay White in Impact when I was there," Konnan said. "[He's a] really good wrestler ... and he's tailor-made for AEW, but ... if he goes to AEW, he would get lost in the shuffle."

White has made several appearances on "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" in the past year, including for the announcement of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. That could lead one to believe AEW will be White's destination, as the two parties already have a working relationship, but WWE is said to have an interest in the New Zealander as well. Additionally, White could always decide to renew his contract with NJPW, where he has built a name for himself as one of its top stars the past several years.

Although some are predicting White to appear at the Royal Rumble this weekend, he still has some business to take care of in NJPW. The Bullet Club leader is scheduled to face Hikuleo, another wrestler WWE is said to be interested in, in a Loser Leaves Japan match on February 11 at The New Beginning In Osaka.

