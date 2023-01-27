Bianca Belair Explains Why Latest Title Defense Is Like A WWE Royal Rumble Match

It will not be business as usual this Saturday at the Royal Rumble when Bianca Belair puts her "WWE Raw" Women's Championship on the line against Alexa Bliss. That's because in recent months, whether it's been through Bray Wyatt's symbol or the presence of Uncle Howdy himself, an all too familiar darkness has consumed Bliss — which in turn has perhaps shifted the advantage in her favor ahead of their major title bout.

At the WWE Royal Rumble press junket, Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman asked Belair how she's been dealing with these sides of Bliss.

"It's been very different," Belair said. "Usually, I'm just able to focus on the competitor. But now, it's like I'm seeing the person, and trying to figure out what's going on with this person," adding that not only will she be getting into the ring with Bliss on Saturday, but "other people" as well. Interestingly, this will be the first time the "EST of WWE" hasn't been involved in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match. However, she believes that all of the experience she's gained from past Rumble matches will be crucial in overcoming this particular obstacle.

"I feel like I'm still going up against 29 other people, with whoever Alexa Bliss brings," Belair added. And while there aren't too many non-Rumble matches on the card, Wyatt himself will be in action against LA Knight in a "Pitch Black Match." That only adds to the uncertainty and potential weirdness the "Raw" Women's Champion may encounter this weekend. "When you put Alexa Bliss in the ring, it's always a chance for something weird to happen." Yet despite being struck with a vase, receiving multiple stitches below her lower lip, or suffering a DDT on concrete all within the past few weeks, the champ is itching for payback.

"I have a lot of built-up anger and frustration that I have to let out on Alexa Bliss," Belair declared.

