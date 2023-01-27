Montez Ford Has Big WWE WrestleMania Plans For The Street Profits

One-half of The Street Profits, Montez Ford, has some lofty goals for himself and Angelo Dawkins going into WrestleMania 39. This Saturday, WWE will hold its annual Royal Rumble premium live event. While The Street Profits haven't been announced for the men's Rumble match, Ford seemingly made the reveal himself when speaking to Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman during a Royal Rumble press junket. During the interview, Ford shared a scenario he's played out in his head where both he and Dawkins are vying for world titles at WrestleMania.

"You just hear what we just talked about this whole interview? It's all about the embrace," Ford said. "You know that the plan is already in place. The Street Profits win the Royal Rumble and there's better odds and chances against Roman Reigns. Think about it. Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford winning the Royal Rumble. Montez Ford getting Roman Reigns on night one. Dawkins gets Roman Reigns on night two."

Dawkins was in agreement with Ford's idea. How WWE would pull that off remains to be seen, but Ford is clearly taking the "go big or go home" approach. The Street Profits have been at full strength since Ford returned from his calf injury, which forced him to wear a walking boot. They were recently seen on the January 23 episode of "WWE Raw." They teamed up with Seth Rollins to take on GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. Ford, Dawkins, and Rollins picked up the win.

