Senior Vice President Exits WWE

The WWE office has once again seen a shakeup. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Matthew Drew, who served as the company's Head of International, is no longer with the company. His official job title was Senior Vice President, International. It was a short run for Drew, who had only started with the company in 2021.

WWE hired Drew after his stint as DAZN's Executive Vice President, Rights. Drew had been with DAZN for four years. WWE brought Drew on board with the goal of increasing the company's growth internationally.

This latest WWE office change occurs in the wake of Vince McMahon's return to the company as the Executive Chairman. McMahon retired from his roles as WWE Chairman and CEO back in July. McMahon had come under fire amid investigations into reports that he used hush money payments to hide sexual misconduct allegations.

McMahon returned himself to power, citing the need to be present for a new media rights deal, as well as the possibility of a sale. Stephanie McMahon, who had replaced her father as WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO, left the company following her father's return. JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed, and Alan M. Wexler have also left WWE's board of directors since Vince McMahon returned.

The return of McMahon and the employee shakeups come at a pivotal time for WWE. The promotion is gearing up for the Royal Rumble event, with WrestleMania looming this April. While there have already been key changes made since McMahon's return, WWE's creative process appears to have gone unchanged since his return, as Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains the Chief Content Officer.