Update On Jay White And Other NJPW Stars' Availability For WWE Royal Rumble

Ahead of tonight's Royal Rumble event in San Antonio, Texas, the world is buzzing about what surprises are in store for WWE's first Premium Live Event of the year. While there are questions about whether WWE legends The Rock or "Stone Cold" Steve Austin could make their presences known, some fans are wondering if a star would debut at the event.

Of all the possible debutants, the one most highly speculated about is NJPW star and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, "Switchblade" Jay White. The Bullet Club leader's future has reportedly been up in the air since losing to Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 17, and many fans have been expecting him to join former club members Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in WWE.

However, according to Fightful Select, White's theoretical WWE debut will not be happening at the Royal Rumble as he remains under contract with NJPW at this time.

This, though, doesn't mean that White won't be making the jump to WWE at some point in the future. His next major appearance for NJPW will be a Loser Leaves Japan match against Hikuleo, another NJPW star that WWE is reportedly interested in, on February 11 at The New Beginning show in Osaka. Then, whether White wins or loses, he will meet Eddie Kingston in singles action at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California on February 18.

As for Hikuleo, he too remains under contract, meaning he will also not be appearing in this year's Royal Rumble match. As for the current NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga, he too will likely not be a surprise in the Rumble match. Tonga is also on the verge of becoming a free agent, with Fightful Select reporting that his current NJPW contract is set to expire very soon.