Cody Rhodes To Appear On 'Impaulsive' This Week

The official Twitter account of Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast announced on Sunday, that the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will be a guest on the show this Tuesday, January 31.

In the clip that was shared earlier, Rhodes teased about eliminating Paul in the men's Royal Rumble, to which Paul responded that he "wasn't mad." Both Rhodes and Paul made their WWE returns at the 36th annual Royal Rumble on Saturday after dealing with injuries. Paul was a surprise entrant, while Rhodes announced his return on the January 16 edition of "WWE Raw."

Rhodes had been gone from WWE since June 2022, after he suffered a torn pec. He injured himself before his scheduled Hell in the Cell match against Seth Rollins, though he still wrestled the match and won. "The American Nightmare" went into surgery only a few days after the match. Rhodes made his WWE return at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Rollins. Before WrestleMania 38, Rhodes had been gone from WWE since 2016.

Paul on the other hand had been sidelined since November 2022. The YouTube star had injured his knee during his match at Crown Jewel against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As noted, Paul signed a multi-year deal with WWE back in June 2022. The first match he had after signing with the promotion was at the 2022 SummerSlam, where he defeated The Miz.

It's interesting to note that past "Impaulsive" guests include WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Becky Lynch, and Mercedes Moné. This Tuesday's episode will be available to watch on YouTube.