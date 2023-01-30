Lance Storm Reveals That Dolph Ziggler Was Handpicked For Edge's First Spear Back At The Rumble

Former WWE wrestler and producer Lance Storm has revealed why Dolph Ziggler was chosen to take a spear from Edge on "The Rated-R Superstar's" iconic return to the ring in the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match.

Storm disclosed on Twitter that Ziggler was specifically picked as they thought he would be the best person to take it. "We specifically picked @HEELZiggler for the first one, because we knew he would take a great one..."

Edge returned to the ring for the first time in nearly a decade at the 2020 Royal Rumble, entering the men's Rumble match at #21 and lasting nearly 24 minutes. Upon entering the ring, Edge speared Ziggler, which was sadly not telecast during the show as the cameras decided to pan toward the crowd, which angered many fans on social media. WWE later released "unseen footage" of Edge's return, where his spear to Ziggler was captured.

In the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match, the 11-time world champion eliminated three opponents — AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Randy Orton — and was one of the last three competitors in the match. He was eliminated by Roman Reigns, who was then thrown over the ropes by eventual winner Drew McIntyre.

Edge went one step further in the following year's men's Royal Rumble match as he won it, despite entering at #1. "The Rated-R Superstar" eliminated old foe Orton last to win his second Royal Rumble match, with his first coming in 2010.

He didn't feature in the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match as he was involved in a mixed tag team match with his wife and Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. But the former Judgment Day member returned for this year's Rumble, entering at #24 and eliminating both Finn Balor and Damien Priest from the match.