Kurt Angle Names Current WWE Star He'd Most Like To Wrestle

Kurt Angle has not competed inside a pro wrestling ring since Baron Corbin defeated him at WrestleMania 35. Despite not wrestling in nearly four years, Angle has had conversations about stepping into the ring again, however, those talks have not seen anything come to fruition.

While speaking on "The Kurt Angle Show," the WWE Hall of Famer revealed which WWE star he would like to wrestle if he was to compete in the ring once again.

"I really, really like Seth Rollins," Angle said. "I love the character he's doing right now, flamboyant thing. He's such a great wrestler, such a great talent. I know the company has utilized him a lot in the past couple of years, but I think they don't utilize him enough. I think this guy should, he should be where Roman Reigns is, on top all the time."

In his 10+ years with WWE, Rollins has won a WrestleMania main event, four world titles, and is also a two-time Grand Slam Champion. Since 2020, Rollins has not won a world title, with his 47-day United States Championship reign in 2022 being his first title reign in over two years.

Many have praised Rollins for his in-ring ability throughout his years in WWE and he has garnered special praise in recent years after he put on classics against the likes of Edge and Cody Rhodes. Rollins and Angle have never faced off in a singles match, with the only time they were not on the same side of the ring being the 2019 Royal Rumble, which was won by Rollins.

