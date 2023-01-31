Logan Paul Got Hurt At WWE Royal Rumble By Not Taking Advice

Social media personality and WWE star Logan Paul forgot to follow a key piece of advice before entering the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match, and he paid the price for it. Paul had another highlight reel moment when he and Ricochet both performed a springboard crossbody simultaneously and crashed into each other in midair. During an episode of his "ImPAULsive" podcast, Paul described his initial reaction when the spot was pitched.

"When this move was pitched to me, I was like, 'Is that possible?' but generally, when I have that reaction, it's a good thing, 'cause if it is, it's incredible," Paul said.

While Paul had his big Royal Rumble moment, he ended up hitting his head during the spot, and he reflected on telling his girlfriend the advice that he didn't put to use.

"I told her in the room, I was like, 'I just have to tuck my chin,'" Paul recalled. "Then every wrestler that passed on my way out was like, 'Tuck your chin.'"

Paul said he likes to chase moments that are fresh and innovative. He also said he likes to do spots that create moments for social media. An example of this was his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns last November at the Crown Jewel event. Paul took a video selfie of his dive from the top turnbuckle onto Reigns through the ringside announce table.

Saturday night was Paul's first appearance in WWE since he suffered an injury in his title match with Reigns. Before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes, Paul tossed Seth Rollins over the top rope to the floor, potentially setting up a WrestleMania 39 clash between the two.

