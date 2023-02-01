Young Bucks Respond To WWE Stars Naming Them As Dream Opponents

Is a future match between Young Bucks and The New Day all but inevitable?

In response to Kofi Kingston admitting in a recent interview that he's been "wanting to have a match with the Young Bucks for a long time," the AEW EVPs tweeted that they, too, have been wanting to share the ring with the decorated WWE tag team.

Kingston had made the comments when asked to name wrestlers he'd love to see WWE sign down the road.

It would not be inconceivable for Young Bucks to wind up in WWE. According to the brothers, they were offered lucrative WWE contracts in 2018, shortly before the formation of AEW. In a subsequent "Talk N Shop" appearance, Matt detailed a phone call he received from Paul "Triple H" Levesque while he was in Hawaii with his family. In another interview, Matt's wife recounted her husband uttering the words, "I think we're going to WWE," as the Bucks weighed their free agency options in 2018.

There have been conflicting reports about Young Bucks' AEW contract status. According to Fightful Select, Young Bucks and AEW were engaged in contract discussions earlier this month, but the report did not offer a confirmation on the details or terms of the contract extension. Subsequently, Dave Meltzer wrote on The Wrestling Observer that the Bucks' AEW deal "expires at the end of 2023 or a few days into 2024" and they were not in talks for a new contract as of January 4, 2023.

The Elite's Young Bucks & Kenny Omega are currently the AEW World Trios Champions. While Young Bucks took a loss to Top Flight on January 18, the trio — as a whole — has been off AEW programming since January 11 due to Omega's visa issues, which were reportedly resolved earlier this week. It's unclear if The Elite is planned for a return to television on tonight's "AEW Dynamite" in Dayton, Ohio.