Matt Jackson Recalls Final ROH Moment With The Briscoes Before AEW

It's been more than two weeks since the passing of Jay Briscoe, and the wrestling world is continuing to come to grips with the loss of one of its best and most respected performers. This week's Talk is Jericho is the latest platform to pay tribute to Briscoe, with multiple AEW stars making an appearance to remember him.

The first were the Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, who explained how Jay and Mark Briscoe were among the first to know about AEW.

"At 2018 Final Battle, we knew that AEW was going to be a thing," Matt Jackson said. "I don't know if we quite knew the name of it. But I remember we told them in the back right before we went out. We said, 'Hey, we've got to let you in on a little secret,' while everybody is doing their entrances. We said, 'We've got this project coming up, and I think this is our last match with you guys for a while. Hopefully not forever. We just want to say thanks for everything. You guys did so much for us in ROH.' We had a moment."

That match at Final Battle was a Ladder War between the Briscoes, Young Bucks, and SoCal Uncensored's Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky, and it was indeed the last time the Briscoes and Young Bucks would go toe to toe in the ring, save for a brief angle at Supercard of Honor 2022. This was despite numerous attempts to bring the Briscoes to AEW, according to Matt Jackson.

"Soon after AEW got announced, immediately we said, 'We've got to get the Briscoes,'" Matt Jackson said. "It was always the Lucha Brothers, the Briscoes, the Young Bucks. And it was like, 'We need the three greatest brother tag teams. And of course the Hardys. If we can get them, we've got them all.' But sadly, obviously, it didn't work out. We couldn't get them here."

