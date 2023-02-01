Top NJPW Star Pens Message To 'Rival & Great Friend' Kota Ibushi

Kota Ibushi is officially a free agent after his decision to not re-sign with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Ibushi spent years with the promotion and seemingly developed friendships within NJPW — with one of those being former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay. Tuesday night on Twitter, Ospreay took a few moments to address Ibushi's decision to leave NJPW. "You've honestly gone from someone I've looked up to and wanted to be like," he tweeted. "To an amazing rival and great friend. I hope whichever direction you take, you're happy. See you down the road for another one."

Ospreay and Ibushi battled a number of times in New Japan together, one of which was Ospreay knocking off Ibushi to win his only world title thus far in NJPW at Sakura Genesis 2021. Their first singles match against one another resulted in Ibushi suffering a concussion mid-match, which played a role in Ospreay's long-term feud with Kenny Omega — a dear friend of Ibushi's — going into this year's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Since Ibushi's free agency began just days ago, the Japanese star has been announced for his first wrestling appearances in over a year and a half at two different GCW events during WrestleMania week. One — a bout with "Speedball" Mike Bailey — falls on March 30 at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport with the other on March 31 as part of Joey Janela's Spring Break.

Ibushi has not yet made any decisions to otherwise sign a deal with any wrestling promotions; however, many have wondered if he could potentially sign with AEW, given his deep connections to Omega and the Young Bucks.