Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Didn't Save Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens

Saturday was a big day for WWE, as Cody Rhodes went on to win the Royal Rumble and secure his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match at WrestleMania against the "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. That wasn't the only major talking point, though, as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens received brutal beatings courtesy of The Bloodline. And while Jey Uso may have turned his back, not a single wrestler came to Owens' or Zayn's aid. Appearing on "WWE's The Bump," Rhodes broke down the chaotic scene backstage as the attack unfolded.

"Well there's a whole nother side to it that people didn't see," Rhodes said, explaining that WWE were setting up their media briefing room ahead of the post-event presser. "There was, I kid you not, probably more than 10 active members of the roster who wanted to go to the aid of both Sami and Kevin." With the presser due to take place, they were unable to, but "The American Nightmare" didn't shy away from calling the attack "really overkill."

That said, Rhodes hopes the lack of aid in that moment isn't taken by Owens and Zayn to mean that they're without friends. "Kevin Owens is a friend," he continued. "He's responsible for a lot of stuff that's happened with me. And Sami and I have really just started to develop a relationship recently more than ever." As for Zayn's turn on The Bloodline, the Rumble winner is intrigued to see where things go, despite one particular regret. "Maybe it was worth it for Sami Zayn to hear 50,000 people validate a choice," he added. "I feel connected to it because if you look at all these factions through history, it does affect all facets of what we do. So I do feel connected to it, and I honestly wish I had been able to be there for Kevin."

