Saraya Appears To Rib WWE Star Ahead Of AEW Dynamite

Saraya isn't typically one for subtlety. After all, following her AEW debut in October, the former "NXT" Women's Champion cut her first live promo with the promotion and took a shot at her previous boss, Vince McMahon, in the process. Now, ahead of tonight's "AEW Dynamite," she appears to be taking another shot at specific WWE personnel — this time, a current superstar. On Twitter this afternoon, Saraya revealed an all-black getup that included a "Prison Mike" t-shirt in an obvious nod to "The Office" — and perhaps current Judgement Day member Dominik Mysterio, as well.

After being "arrested" on Christmas Eve for once again invading his father Rey Mysterio's home, Dom claimed to have returned from his incredibly short "prison stint" a changed man. In the weeks that followed, he's cut multiple promos suggesting that prison hardened him, boasting that "I served hard time, and I survived." While she certainly wouldn't be the only one, Saraya doesn't appear to be impressed by Dominik's supposed street cred. Or, you know, maybe she just really likes Prison Mike.

In any case, this potential jab seems to be very much in character for the former Divas Champion. Only a few weeks removed from her second AEW match, a tag team defeat alongside fellow former WWE wrestler Toni Storm courtesy of Britt Baker and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter, Saraya and Storm set their sights on fellow AEW star Willow Nightingale. Following a Storm victory over Nightingale due to some slight interference, the duo turned heel and proceeded to beat Nightingale down before the latter's partner, Ruby Soho — also a former WWE star — came to the rescue.