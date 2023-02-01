WWE NXT Star Wants Match Against Cody Rhodes

With Cody Rhodes returning to WWE and winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match, all eyes are on "The American Nightmare" heading into WrestleMania 39. Despite Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being the focus for Rhodes at the moment, other stars may be interested in potentially taking on the Rumble winner, which may raise someone's stock in the company. While on "The Bump," Rhodes asked "NXT" star Grayson Waller why he has yet to be invited onto Waller's "NXT" talk show, "The Grayson Waller Effect."

"I'm not a fan," Waller responded. "When I saw the graphic of us on 'The Bump' today, Cody, I felt like Apollo Crews because I had a vision, and that vision is the next time there is a graphic of me and you, it's not going to be a graphic of us getting interviewed, it's going to be us fighting. Because, with all due respect, you are the man right now. You are the man and I don't want to interview you. I want to fight you."

Even though Waller has aspirations of facing Rhodes down the line, he has a massive match this Saturday at the Vengeance Day event where he takes on Bron Breakker in hopes of walking away the new "NXT" Champion. Rhodes discussed what may happen if Waller walks away victorious and addressed a possible match between them.

"I wish you the best of luck in the title match," Rhodes continued. "If the title match goes well for you, perhaps we're one step closer. By no means, if next time we're on a graphic and it's yourself versus myself, I'll give you all that I have."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Bump" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.