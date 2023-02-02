Two Trios Matches Announced For Kenny Omega & Young Bucks

It's been over three weeks since Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks recaptured the AEW World Trios Championship from Death Triangle's Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fénix. The Elite emerged victorious in a ladder match to bring the curtain down on the best-of-seven series between the two teams; The Elite winning 4-3. Although we haven't seen the trio in action since their title triumph, they are now penciled in for two upcoming high-stakes bouts.

It was revealed on last night's "AEW Dynamite" that The Elite are set to defend the AEW World Trios Championship against The Firm's Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy on Friday's "AEW Rampage." The title match, which was taped after "Dynamite," came together after The Firm confronted the champions while they were shooting hoops on an indoor basketball court. In the same segment, the champions had been discussing AR Fox and Top Flight's Darius and Dante Martin, who they defend the gold against on next week's "Dynamite" if they successfully retain the belts on "Rampage."

Notably, Friday's title encounter will see Omega and The Bucks compete as a team on "Rampage" for the first time in the show's history. It will also be only the second time ever that the AEW World Trios Championship has been defended on the program; Death Triangle retained the gold by defeating Alex Reynolds, Preston Vance, and John Silver of The Dark Order in October 2022. The Elite are currently in their second reign as trios champions after becoming the inaugural titleholders last September at All Out.