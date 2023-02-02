Dana Brooke Comments On The Bella Twins' WWE Raw XXX Criticism

When the special "Raw is XXX" edition of "WWE Raw" came to a conclusion last week, one of the biggest talking points was the reaction to the show by the Bella Twins. Brie and Nikki Bella bemoaned the promotion, or lack thereof, of the women's division during the broadcast, even going as far to say that WWE avoided doing so due to the absence of former WWE stars Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) and Saraya (fka Paige). The Bellas later expanded on their criticism during a talk show appearance.

Since the Bellas' remarks, there had been no comment from anyone in the WWE women's locker room regarding their criticism — until now, that is. In an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, WWE star Dana Brooke addressed the Bellas' criticism, putting over the work of the current WWE women while also being respectful to Brie and Nikki.

"The Bella Twins have been here," Brooke said. "They've carved their way. They carved their path. I respect them wholeheartedly, but us women are doing our thing anytime we are given our chance, and we kill it, and we knock it out of the ballpark with a smile on our face, and that's how professionals do it."

Now nearly nine years into her career with WWE, Brooke came up during a time when the Bellas were top stars in the women's division. However, Brooke has never competed against Brie or Nikki in singles, tag, or multi-woman action, although all three were participants in the 2018 and 2022 editions of the Women's Royal Rumble match.