AEW Rampage Preview (2/3): The Elite In Action, Rush Vs. Christopher Daniels, Toni Storm And Saraya Team Up

Tonight's "AEW Rampage" will see AEW'S trios titles defended, Swerve Strickland facing off against a second-generation wrestler, the new tag team of Toni Storm and Saraya in action, and Christopher Daniels making his long-awaited return to AEW TV.

Following their basketball court confrontation from Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks will put their AEW Trios World Championship on the line against the team of Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy. The winner of that match will go on to defend the belts against Top Flight and AR Fox on next week's "Dynamite." Will Hardy and Page be able to put their recent differences aside, or will The Elite continue their title reign?

Meanwhile, Mogul Affiliates leader Swerve Strickland has been calling out Dustin Rhodes over the past several weeks, and with Rhodes unavailable, Strickland has decided to show off his skills against another performer from a wrestling lineage — Brian Pillman Jr. Though he's made some appearances on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation," this will be Pillman's first appearance on AEW television since the break-up of the Varisty Blondes last fall.

Ahead of his match against Bryan Danielson next week, Rush will get tuned up by taking on Daniels, a veteran with 30 years in the industry. As seen on "Dynamite," AEW World Champion MJF is paying Rush multiple briefcases of money to do some damage to Danielson, and tonight the former Ring of Honor World Champion is sure to give fans a preview of what they can expect to see next week.

Finally, Storm and Saraya will team up as their war against AEW originals continues. Last week, Storm lost to Ruby Soho due to a distraction from Dr. Britt Baker, and she'll likely be looking to deliver some punishment tonight.