Keith Lee Reportedly Off AEW TV Selling Injury

We have not seen Keith Lee on AEW programming since December when his former Swerve In Our Glory partner Swerve Strickland stomped a cinderblock into his chest on "AEW Dynamite." According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lee has remained out of action through all this time as part of the storyline, selling his injury, while Strickland accepts a mini-feud with Brian Pillman Jr. But when the call is made for his return, he'll be out to exact revenge on Strickland and his Mogul Affiliates group, which is made up of Parker Boudreaux and the tattooed mystery Trench.

Prior to their split, Lee and Strickland had been at odds, even toward the tail end of their run as AEW World Tag Team Champions. Strickland commonly looked to find shortcuts on the way to victories, whereas Lee seemingly was more interested in doing things the right and honorable way. Lee and Strickland dropped the titles at "Dynamite: Grand Slam" in September, but they continued to team through ROH Final Battle in December. Midway through their match, Strickland walked out on Lee — in a fashion similar to how Lee left Strickland stranded at Full Gear. Yet even despite going it alone, Lee picked up the victory for his team that night, defeating Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.

With all of their issues, Lee and Strickland have yet to get their hands on one another. But, with AEW Revolution on the horizon, Keith Lee returning prior to potentially set up this anticipated match is not out of the question.