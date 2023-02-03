Sami Zayn Speaks French In Official WWE Elimination Chamber Commercial

While it looks as though Sami Zayn won't be headlining WrestleMania 39 come April, there is still one more premium live event before we get there – that being Elimination Chamber on February 18. Of course, it just so happens to be taking place in Zayn's hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It already being only two weeks away, WWE took to Twitter this afternoon with a clip of him hyping up the Elimination Chamber event in French.

"In Montreal, the superstars, the excitement, the action, the force, the courage, the chamber," he says in French before turning to the camera and declaring "In any language, it's brutal" in English.

This follows the dramatic finish to the Royal Rumble event which saw Zayn turn on Roman Reigns and effectively divorce himself from The Bloodline with a single chair shot to Reigns instead of striking an already incapacitated Kevin Owens. A merciless beatdown at the hands of The Bloodline sans Jey Uso followed, but it appears as though the former "NXT" Champion's story isn't over yet. This afternoon, it was reported that he is set to appear on tonight's episode of "SmackDown" live from Greensville, South Carolina.

He may not be headlining WrestleMania, but the stage could still be set for quite a moment with Zayn reportedly set to face Reigns at Elimination Chamber instead. Plans are always subject to change of course, but with Reigns slated to appear tonight as well, it seems as though we'll be hearing the Tribal Chief's response to Saturday's dramatic turn of events.