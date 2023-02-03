WWE Films Smackdown Angle With Rey Mysterio At NASCAR Event

WrestleMania season is in full swing, and WWE is revving up key storylines, including the one involving Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik. The official WWE Twitter account posted footage of a confrontation involving Mysterio, The New Day, and The Judgment Day. Rey, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods won a NASCAR race against Dominik, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The footage shows the aftermath, where Dominik threw his helmet at his father and the two sides had to be separated.

In the tweet, it was revealed that more footage will be shown on tonight's episode of "SmackDown." Things between the Mysterios have been heated ever since Dominik turned on his father and Edge at the Clash at the Castle premium live event back in September 2022. Dominik aligned with Rhea Ripley, Balor, and Priest the following night on "Raw."

Over the past few months, Dominik has been trying to get his father to hit him, but Rey has insisted that he'll never fight his son. Dominik invaded Rey's home on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, with his most recent intrusion leading to a brief stint in "prison."

WWE also insinuated that Dominik attacked his father before he could make his entrance in the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match. Mysterio was set to be the 17th entrant in the match, but he never appeared. The next entrant was Dominik, who wore one of his father's masks during his entrance. Throughout Dominik's heel run, Ripley has been pulling the strings, and Dominik refers to her as "Mami."

