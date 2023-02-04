New Qualifier Joins Asuka And Others In WWE Elimination Chamber Match

While "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has Rhea Ripley locked in as her WrestleMania 39 opponent, "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair still awaits hers.

Last Monday on "Raw," WWE provided a solution. It was announced that six women will step into the Elimination Chamber on February 18 vying for a title shot against "The EST" at WrestleMania in Los Angeles the first weekend in April. Four competitors in the match were revealed: Asuka, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriquez, and Nikki Cross. They were the final four women eliminated in the Royal Rumble match. The remaining two competitors would be determined via two fatal-four-way qualifying matches.

On the February 3 edition of "SmackDown," Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, and Zelina Vega battled to claim the fifth spot inside the Elimination Chamber, and it was the "Queen of Harts" who emerged victorious. As Natalya escaped Baszler's Kirifuda Clutch, she pivoted to Vega and forced her to tap out to the Sharpshooter. Thus Monday on "Raw," the fatal-four-way match between Candice LeRae, "Michin" Mia Yim, Piper Niven, and Carmella will determine the final participant.

Of the five qualifiers so far, four of them have experience in the Elimination Chamber. For Asuka, Cross, and Natalya, it will mark their second venture into the structure. For Morgan, this will be her fourth stint inside the grueling match, with her previous appearances coming in 2019, 2020, and 2022. Rodriguez will tackle the Chamber for the first time.

Of the competitors still vying to qualify, Carmella and Niven (formerly Doudrop) competed in last year's Chamber match.