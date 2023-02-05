Jon Moxley Announced For Bloodsport 9

On Sunday afternoon, Josh Barnett announced on Twitter that AEW star Jon Moxley is going to Bloodsport 9. His opponent has yet to be revealed.

"What would a Bloodsport show be without one of its staples? A man of controlled chaos. A man without fear of any challenger. A man born to fight. Jon Moxley is back at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 9 Watch it live on @FiteTV," tweeted Barnett.

This will be Moxley's fifth Bloodsport. He first competed in the Game Changer Wrestling event in 2020, where he defeated Chris Dickinson. Last year at Bloodsport 8, he defeated Biff Busick. He has only lost once at a Bloodsport event, it was at Bloodsport 6, where Josh Barnett defeated him. Moxley also faced Davey Boy Smith Jr at Bloodsport 5.

Moxley recently returned to the ring on the February 1 edition of "AEW Dynamite," where he defeated "Hangman" Adam Page. His last AEW match before that was on the January 11 edition of "Dynamite," where he lost to Page.

As reported, former NJPW star Kota Ibushi is set to be at the sold-out event and will be facing "Speedball" Mike Bailey. It will be his first match since he dislocated his shoulder in October 2021, during the G1 Climax 31 tournament finals against current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.

Other wrestlers that have been announced for Bloodsport 9 include Timothy Thatcher, John Morrison, and Erik Hammer. Bloodsport 9 is slated for WrestleMania week on March 30 and is just one of the events that is part of the GCW Collective.