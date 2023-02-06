AEW Star Believes CM Punk's Negative View Was Wrong

It's been five months since that fateful September night in Chicago, where something definitely went down following AEW All Out between CM Punk, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Ace Steel. Not enough time has passed for people to stop asking about it, and it's now Jake Hager's turn to talk about the incident. Or it would be if he wanted to. In an appearance on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, who used to manage Hager in WWE, the AEW star revealed that not only was he not in the building when everything went down with Punk and The Elite, it's not something he's up for discussing.

"I'm sure I can, but I don't really want to," Hager said. Hager was more willing to discuss the process of how things went south with Punk and The Elite, although he also admitted that he wasn't quite sure how that happened. He does believe however that Punk's feelings on the matter were misguided. "Who knows how animosity builds and how lack of communication leads to certain things," Hager said. "I think it all stems from how you view things, and obviously one person in that party was viewing things so negatively. And I don't think he was correct."

Since the incident, Punk hasn't been seen on AEW programming, having both been reportedly suspended and needing time off to recover from a torn triceps. Though there were reports that Punk's contract would be bought out, there has been no word on Punk's status since, and its unknown if AEW plans to let Punk go or if they will seek to bring him back after his recovery.

