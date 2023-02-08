Kurt Angle Believes This Will Be A Test For John Cena

It has been rumored for many weeks that John Cena could be featured on this year's WrestleMania card. That speculation has recently intensified, as it's been said that the 16-time world champion is now "locked in" for a match against reigning WWE United States Champion Austin Theory at the big two-night event in Los Angeles. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has weighed in with his thoughts on the potential clash.

"I know John Cena is trying to get back at it, and Austin Theory would be a great match for him," Angle said on the "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast. "He'd be great, great competition. He'd be a great, great test for John Cena, considering he's an in-ring general."

Cena last competed at WrestleMania in 2020 when he lost to Bray Wyatt in the cinematic Firefly Fun House match. The wrestler-turned-actor has made sporadic visits since, with his most recent appearance being on the December 30, 2022, episode of "WWE SmackDown," where he successfully teamed up with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Per reports, Cena filmed a recorded segment with Theory backstage at that show. It is currently unclear if that footage will appear on WWE programming or be used for another project, such as the upcoming WWE 2K video game. Theory is slated to defend the U.S. Championship in an Elimination Chamber match at the namesake event next weekend in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.